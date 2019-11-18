Home Cities Bengaluru

Nine local Unicorns to get Bengaluru Impact Awards

Dy CM CN Ashwath Narayan said the Bengaluru Tech Summit is meant to provide an opportunity for investors, innovators and startups to network with each other.

Published: 18th November 2019 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 03:22 AM   |  A+A-

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than 3,500 delegates, 12,000 visitors, and 200 speakers will be part of the Bengaluru Tech Summit, said CN Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of  Information Technology & Biotechnology and Science & Technology, at a curtain raiser event on Sunday.

He said the summit is meant to provide an opportunity for investors, innovators and startups to network with each other. The state government has spent at least Rs 10 crore on it.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will inaugurate the three-day programme at Bengaluru Palace, and will be joined by Umarov Olimjon Muxama Djanovich, First Deputy Minister for the Development of Information Technologies and Communications, Republic of Uzbekistan.

One of the key events is the Bengaluru Impact Awards. Narayan said, “The award will be given to founders of nine Unicorns in Bengaluru (from a total of just 23 in India).” Unicorns are privately-held companies which are valued at USD 1 billion or more.

Adding to the prominence of Bengaluru, he said several GIC Global In-house Centre and Research & Development firms have been established in Bengaluru over the years. He claimed that 50 per cent of the more than 500 companies funded by Fortune have set their base in the state capital.

And the Awards go to...

Sachin Bansal Flipkart
Hari Menon BigBasket
Bhavish Aggarwal Ola Cabs
Naveen Tewari InMobi
Nandan Reddy Swiggy
Dhiraj Rajaram Mu Sigma
Pranay Chulet Quikr
Byju Raveendran BYJU’s
Sujeet Kumar Udaan
