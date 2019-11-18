Two daily wagers bludgeoned to death in drunken brawl with 'friends' in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two men were bludgeoned to death, allegedly in a drunken brawl, in Thalaghattapura on Sunday night.

The victims are said to be daily wagers who were working at an under-construction site. The deceased have been identified as Santhosh alias Pillai and his friend Subramani, both natives of Tamil Nadu. They were residing in Uttarahalli.

Speaking to the media, a senior police official said that the victims with two of their friends had gathered at Buvaneshwarinagar to sit and consume alcohol on their off day. The group of four drank till 9 PM when Santhosh picked up a fight over loaned money. In the melee, the Ravi and his friend attacked Santhosh and Subramani with hollow bricks and fled the scene.

The passersby who noticed bodies lying in a pool of blood alerted the police and Thalaghattapura police shifted the bodies for postmortem.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the deceased were separated from their wives and were living on rent. The two were working as wall painters while the accused Ravi and his friend are construction workers. Ravi had reportedly borrowed some money from Santhosh which led to the quarrel. When Subramani rushed for his rescue, he also came under attack.

A cab driver, who noticed the attack, alerted the Hoysala patrolling vehicle followed by which senior police officers inspected the crime scene. There is no CCTV footage in the area. The families of the deceased are on the way to Bengaluru after which the post-mortem will be conducted on Tuesday, the police officer added.