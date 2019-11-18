UK Deputy High Commissioner in Karnataka remembers role of Indian soldiers in World War-I

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: British Deputy High Commissioner Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford attended the Remembrance Sunday service at St Mark’s Cathedral on Sunday. Pilmore-Bedford, his wife Amanda and Corin Wilson (First Secretary, Advanced Engineering, Department for International Trade) attended the service.

The deputy high commissioner was invited to read a portion of the order of service to the congregation. He later joined Canadian Consul General Nicole Girard, and Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao in the wreath laying ceremony at the Remembrance Service.



Pilmore-Bedford said, "Last year marked 100 years since Armistice Day and we held a series of events to commemorate the contribution of the Indian Armed Forces in WW-I. Remembrance is our opportunity as a society to recognise the sacrifice made by all service personnel, irrespective of their backgrounds. It is about honouring the self-sacrifice of those who paid the ultimate price."

Last week, the British High Commission in India took part in Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country. On November 13 in New Delhi, Prince Charles attended a Service of Remembrance commemorating the sacrifices of soldiers from India, the UK and across the Commonwealth in World War I and World War II. Marking the 75th anniversary year of the Battle of Kohima, HRH recited the Kohima Epitaph and laid a wreath of Khadi poppies, made by members of the Royal British Legion in the UK.