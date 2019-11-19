Home Cities Bengaluru

Association moves HC against proposed building in place of Old EC office

Replying to this, the counsel of the petitioner submitted that the petitioner (the association) is only influencing public opinion.

Published: 19th November 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Cubbon Park Walkers Association has moved the Karnataka High Court questioning administrative approval given by the state government for the proposed seven-storey court’s annex building in place of the old Election Commissioner’s office, between KGID building and Press Club.

When the matter came up for hearing on Monday, the court, indicating that it would not stop the members of the association from holding an agitation, said that the association can either opt the path of agitation or judicial proceedings, but it cannot choose both. The court also reserved liberty for the petitioner to implead the High Court as party.

Replying to this, the counsel of the petitioner submitted that the petitioner (the association) is only influencing public opinion. He also pointed out that they could not get the copy of the order issued by the government on September 23, to give administrative approval for the construction of the building in question.

Asking the government advocate to place the copy of the said order during the next date of hearing, the court, comprising of a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur, ordered notice to the government, BBMP, and BDA.

Mentioning that the government gave its approval for the building in a hurry, without obtaining environment impact assessment and holding any deliberations with the stakeholders, the petitioner said the construction of the building is a violation of their rights to have clean air, guaranteed under the Constitution. Cubbon Park needs to be preserved for the next generation and city’s lung space will be jeopardised if construction of the proposed building is allowed, the petitioner claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp