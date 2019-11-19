Justice Nazeer, family get Z category security post SC's Ayodhya verdict

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Justice S Abdul Nazeer, one of the judges of the five-member Constitution bench of the Supreme Court which delivered the landmark verdict on Ayodhya land dispute on November 9, has been accorded 'Z category' security by the Centre.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed the Karnataka government and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to provide Z category security to Justice Nazeer and his family members, in "view of a threat perception to him and his family members," an official source said.

The officer added that the Karnataka police have already provided the Supreme Court judge Z category security as per the Centre's directive. Justice Nazeer hails from Beluvai near Moodbidri, Mangaluru. He will have security whenever he visits his home state Karnataka or anywhere else in India.

A section of media had alleged that the Popular Front of India was behind the threat to the SC judge. PFI has denied the allegation and has stated that this was an attempt to "malign the organisation", General Secretary, PFI, M Mohammed Ali Jinnah said in a statement.