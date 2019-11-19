Men in focus through poetry

By Online Desk

BENGALURU: In 1992, Thomas Oaster inaugurated a day which was solely dedicated to recognising and celebrating men across the globe. After a first edition in 2018, Tuesdays with the Bard@ Urban Solace will be celebrating International Men’s Day at the 313th edition of ‘Poetry from the Heart’ on Tuesday.

Stephan Deepak (top);

Malcom Carvalho

Revolving around the theme of ‘Men Leading by Example’, this year’s event will feature 11 poets from different walks of life. The featured poets include Vijay Karthik, Pradeep Dharmapalan, Navoneil Bhattacharyya, Malcolm Carvalho, Nithin Jacob, Mehul Jain, Stephen Deepak, Samantak Bhadra, Prashant Sankaran,Jeremy Solomon.

Perry Menzies, owner, Urban Solace, says, “Only last year did we discover the occasion and commenced with the first edition which feature around six poets and this year we have moved to 11 poets. Their poetry will revolve around the theme and we might have an open mic post the event as well.”

Malcom Carvalho (38) who is one among the featured poets is also a writer of poetry, fiction and code. Ask him about his performance, Carvalho expresses that his performance will speak about his issues from a man’s perspective, he further added, “One of my poems talks about ageing and the feeling of time is running which are relatable to men in their thirties. Basically things which men feel like talking about, it’s good feeling to be a part of something like this.”

Stephan Deepak, a management professor who teaches the nuances of Business and Entrepreneurship has a collection of more than a 100 poems in English and Kannada and has been writing poetry since 1997. “All of us will share perspective on men ranging from gender reactions to hardships. My poetry will focus on the sole passage of boyhood to manhood, the societal expectations which doesn’t allow the person to be who they want to be.”The event will be held at Urban Solace, Ulsoor, at 8 pm.