Reinvent school curriculum for $1 trillion digital economy: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

While the state capital has grown naturally so far, she pressed the need to grow by design in the next 20 years.

Virtual reality stalls are a major attraction at the summit this year

Virtual reality stalls are a major attraction at the summit this year | Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is a need to reinvent our curriculum and reach the aspiration of a trillion-dollar digital economy, said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw,  chairperson and managing director of Biocon Ltd. She was speaking at a panel discussion at the Bengaluru Tech Summit on Monday.

Kiran said that the grooming of leaders and innovators begins at the school level and imparting relevant and contemporary education is crucial. “Because, without the right talent, we cannot create this digital economy,” she said.

Drawing on the potential that the borderless digital economy provides for innovators, Pravin, COO and member of the board, Infosys Ltd, said there was a need to engage in world class human problems. For instance, he said he was monitoring 8,000 robots across the globe by sitting in Bengaluru.

Kiran also agreed that with its cosmopolitan culture and ecosystem for innovative minds to meet, Bengaluru is on its way to becoming a global hub for talent. She also pressed on the need to map the entire economy and see how we can digitise various sectors — including health care.

