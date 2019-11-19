Home Cities Bengaluru

Spinning new tunes, themes

Founded in 2008, Skrat’s music can be described as energetic with a unique attribute. It is based on a dense theme which revolves around each album.

Published: 19th November 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) Sriram T T, Jhanu Chanthar and Tapass Naresh | Meghana Sastry

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite a diminishing independent music scene in the city, Chennai-based garage rock band Skrat has kept the spirits alive with their dynamic outfit featuring Sriram T T on guitars and vocals, Tapass Naresh on drums and Jhanu Chanthar on bass guitars.

At Fandom-Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala, on Saturday, the band took centre stage to play their widely acclaimed hits like Samurai Badass, Tin Can Man, Love Rider, Chaos and also showcased a fresh set of untitled tracks, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Founded in 2008, Skrat’s music can be described as energetic with a unique attribute. It is based on a dense theme which revolves around each album. In 2013, the band released Bring Out The Big Guns, an album which was widely acclaimed and followed by The Queen in 2014 and Bison in 2017.

The distinct themes speak of characters and events in a universe of their own. Sriram mentions how Bring Out The Big Guns and The Queen spoke on the lines of anti-establishment without being preachy. “Bison picks off from where The Queen ends. The storyline tells us how the queen is dead or in exile and General Bison, who is a fail-safe in her absence, comes out to restore order in the world through various means. Our future works will focus on connecting the dots with respect to various characters and maybe a prequel to previous albums as well,” he said.

Lyrical duties are undertaken by Sriram, who further narrated about the story behind his track Samurai Badass, which went on to be a crowd-favourite since its release in 2013. “We don’t like bullies and the song spoke about personification of problems along with the whole concept of the character going rogue to avenge an atrocity,” he said.

Speaking about their upcoming projects, Chanthar said a new album or EP will soon be on its way to the listeners. “New songs are coming up with a completely new direction and we are moving out of our comfort zone. We just like to make things interesting for ourselves,” he said.

Known for their DIY approach, the band has been a strong advocate of independent music in the country. “The first thing is to stick together and be a band and then comes the effort to promote the work. There’s nothing wrong in being under a management. We have a DIY approach because the whole management scene in India has had issues, they don’t stick around as long as bands do,” says Sriram.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp