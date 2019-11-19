Student pushed out of moving bus, hurt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A PU student was allegedly pushed out from a moving KSRTC bus by a conductor, who claimed that students' pass was not allowed in the bus. The alleged incident took place near Yalachenahalli bus stop in Konanakunte police station limits, on November 11.

The student, Bhoomika (16), a resident of Kanakapura town, sustained injuries in the incident. In a complaint filed with the Konanakunte police on Saturday, Bhoomika said she boarded the bus, bearing registration number KA-42-F-2217, from Yalachenahalli at 3 pm.

Conductor Shivashankar allegedly told her that passes were not allowed in that particular bus. Though she told him that she will get down at the next stop, he "pushed" her out of the moving bus. As she fell from the bus, she sustained injuries on her forehead, left knee and jaw.

Police said they had questioned the conductor, but he claimed that the girl slipped while trying to get down from the bus while it was moving slowly. “However, we will take further action based on the statements of the driver and other passengers,” police added.