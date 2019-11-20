2 MP students win rural IT quiz at summit

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two students from Madhya Pradesh won the 20th edition of the Rural IT Quiz at the Bengaluru Tech Summit on Tuesday. Former ISRO Chairman K Radhakrishnan handed Shivam Kumar Anjana and Jayesh Chaurasiya from Government Excellence School, Dewas, a TCS educational scholarship of Rs 1 lakh.

Abhishekh Vannur and Dheeraj Angadi from The Forbes Academy, Gokak, Karnataka, were runners up and won a prize money of Rs 50,000.

Students from smaller towns and districts across six states in India participated in the quiz which was by Department of IT, BT and Science and Technology, Government of Karnataka, and TCS. This was an opportunity for them to showcase their knowledge about the latest developments in technology. The programme that began in 2000, is said to have reached over 15 million students so far.

The participants were Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh. Students from Class 8-12 were selected.

All state finalists had received a TCS cash scholarship of Rs 10,000.