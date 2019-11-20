BBMP conducts surprise raid for single-use plastic

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) seized single-use plastic and penalised offenders, in a surprise inspection and raid on Tuesday.

The BBMP squad and health officials team raided Sudarshan Silks & Jewels and seized 80 kgs of plastic and slapped a penalty of Rs 50,000. The teams also raided Spar outlet in Forum Shanthiniketan mall and slapped a penalty of Rs 25,000 for selling garbage covers in shelves.

BBMP commissioner BH Anil Kumar said surprise raids are being conducted in many places across the city to penalise offenders. He said that raids will be conducted and single-use plastic will not be permitted. The Palike is also putting a check on those selling and distributing single-use plastic.