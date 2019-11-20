Home Cities Bengaluru

BTC has to pay up Rs 32.8 crore, Winter Derby doubtful

Published: 20th November 2019 05:51 AM

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Turf Club seems to be riding on a rough turf. For, a question mark hangs on the city’s plum race of the season, the Bangalore Winter Derby, with the Public Accounts Committee deciding to cancel all races and gambling activities at the turf club from December 2.

The committee, headed by former minister H K Patil, took serious note of the lapses in the functioning of the BTC, which is reportedly due to pay Rs 32.86 crore in rental amount to the state government.  “The committee has unanimously decided that all racing activity must be stopped from December 2 and the government should charge all dues from the race course organisation before that date,” said a statement from Patil’s office.

“This means more than 30 races, including the Winter Derby, will have to stand cancelled. If this happens, it will cause a tremendous loss to not only the Bangalore Turf Club but also thousands of people who are part of the racing industry,” said Zain Mirza, Managing Director, United Racing and Bloodstock Breeders Ltd.

BTC Chairman D Vinod Sivappa said, “I have so far not received any official notice conveying this. I did hear it in the media. I will wait before I give any statement from BTC.”

He said such a decision will definitely impact the immediate races. “Our legal team will  look into it. There is no question of cancellation of races. We don’t have any official word on this issue right now,” he said.

The winter season of races which began last Friday had already drawn flak from race lovers and the participants for its bad tracks and cancellation of seven matches following a race-related accident and resultant vandalism at the BTC.

According to the PAC, the decision has been conveyed to Additional Chief Secretary (Public Works) Rajaneesh Goel who was part of the meeting along with Suresh Aithal, Deputy Secretary, PAC, S B Vastramath, Principal Secretary to Government, Law Department, among others.

Speaking to TNIE Suresh Aithal said, “The BTC is estimated to owe Rs 32.86 crore to the government, which is 2 per cent of its turnover as annual rent between 2010 and 2011 and 2017 and 2018. The amount was supposed to have been remitted to the government between 1989 and 1998, but is still due.”

He explained that the BTC had been giving only Rs 5 lakh annually for the prime land in the CBD area which is causing a huge loss to the exchequer. The concern was raised based on the CAG and PAC reports.
With the land lease period having expired in 2009, the BTC has been facing the threat of eviction and the matter is pending before the Supreme Court.

Aithal said PAC has asked the state government to take necessary legal steps to ensure that the matter which is before the Supreme Court, is heard within a month’s time. “We have requested Vastramath to ensure that the case is on the government’s side and case cleared within a month’s time,” he said.

CMs lose race!
Interestingly, almost all governments, ever since B D Jatti’s government way back in 1989, had tried to move the turf club from its current location and since then, though governments have changed, the club has remained in its place. And every CM who vigorously pursued shifting of the race course has lost power.

