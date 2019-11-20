Doordarshan staffer accuses senior of molestation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An employee of Doordharshan has filed a sexual harassment complaint against her senior officer for stalking and misbehaving with her.

The woman alleged in her complaint that a few days ago, around 7 pm, when she was returning home on her scooter, her senior Ramakrishna followed her on a two-wheeler and demanded sexual favours from her. As she tried to leave, he started touching her in an inappropriate manner. When she raised an alarm and passersby rushed to her help, Ramakrishna fled the scene.

The next day, she complained to the Internal Complaints Committee in Doordarshan. As they did not take any action against him, he started making phone calls to her and harassed her. On October 14, he followed her again and threatened to throw acid on her face if she complained to anyone.

Unable to bear this, she decided to file a case. Based on the complaint, RT Nagar police registered a case against Ramakrishna.