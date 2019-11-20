Home Cities Bengaluru

Game on: Bengalureans ditch pubbing for Imperial 2030, Power Grid

Agrees Mansi, who adds that while games like Ludo and Monopoly are simple and family friendly, Eurogames focus on entrepreneurial, negotiation and communication skills.

Published: 20th November 2019 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Most meetups offer a buffet of games to choose from  Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a software developer, Henson Tauro is familiar with the stress the job brings. Tired of the 9-to-5 grind, he came up with a birthday resolution to try out new things, a mission that began with attending a board game meetup in June. “I knew nothing about board games or what to expect,” says the 26-year-old, who today, is a seasoned player and regular at such events.

Tauro isn’t alone; many youngsters are starting to give up their usual outings of booze or movies for hours of board game playing, made apparent by the meetups conducted by ReRoll, The Boardgame Den, Victory Point and more such groups.   

“The idea was to introduce people to games that are different from the ones they grew up playing,” says Karthik Balakrishnan, founder of ReRoll, which conducts two boardgame collectives on Wednesdays and Thursdays, where games like Ticket to Ride, Pandemic, Dead of Winter and Scythe are played.  

And it was this thought that drew Nilima Rajdev towards The Boardgame Den’s meetups, which have been organised by sisters Mansi and Shruti Shah. Rajdev was intrigued with Eurogames they had to offer. For example, her favourite game Power Grid (one that is not easily available in India) is a German game where players own power plants and try to supply electricity to cities. “The game has more layers and nuances,” she adds.

Agrees Mansi, who adds that while games like Ludo and Monopoly are simple and family friendly, Eurogames focus on entrepreneurial, negotiation and communication skills. “There’s barely any element of luck involved. It’s all about the choices you make,” she says.

Themed games too seem to be a big winner with Bengalureans. Or as one gamer, Prateek, puts it, “Games like Fire in the Lake, Shasn and Imperial 2030 let you step into different shoes.”

Most of these games take anywhere between five minutes to couple of hours to finish. “Our initial meetups saw 30 people but now we see 80 people every Saturday,” says Rohith Dabbiru, founder of Victory Point.

Seeking tech help for games
The Boardgame Den has also launched an app earlier this year, which serves as a platform to bring the board game community together. “Organisers can list upcoming board game events on it, and people can register for them. The app also records individual play history, rank and displays personal play patterns,” explains Mansi.  It also enables organisers to update their game collection and list the games they will bring for a specific event. This allows attendees to request games in advance and pre-book seats of popular games to ensure they get to play a game of their choice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp