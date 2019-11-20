Game on: Bengalureans ditch pubbing for Imperial 2030, Power Grid

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a software developer, Henson Tauro is familiar with the stress the job brings. Tired of the 9-to-5 grind, he came up with a birthday resolution to try out new things, a mission that began with attending a board game meetup in June. “I knew nothing about board games or what to expect,” says the 26-year-old, who today, is a seasoned player and regular at such events.

Tauro isn’t alone; many youngsters are starting to give up their usual outings of booze or movies for hours of board game playing, made apparent by the meetups conducted by ReRoll, The Boardgame Den, Victory Point and more such groups.

“The idea was to introduce people to games that are different from the ones they grew up playing,” says Karthik Balakrishnan, founder of ReRoll, which conducts two boardgame collectives on Wednesdays and Thursdays, where games like Ticket to Ride, Pandemic, Dead of Winter and Scythe are played.

And it was this thought that drew Nilima Rajdev towards The Boardgame Den’s meetups, which have been organised by sisters Mansi and Shruti Shah. Rajdev was intrigued with Eurogames they had to offer. For example, her favourite game Power Grid (one that is not easily available in India) is a German game where players own power plants and try to supply electricity to cities. “The game has more layers and nuances,” she adds.

Agrees Mansi, who adds that while games like Ludo and Monopoly are simple and family friendly, Eurogames focus on entrepreneurial, negotiation and communication skills. “There’s barely any element of luck involved. It’s all about the choices you make,” she says.

Themed games too seem to be a big winner with Bengalureans. Or as one gamer, Prateek, puts it, “Games like Fire in the Lake, Shasn and Imperial 2030 let you step into different shoes.”

Most of these games take anywhere between five minutes to couple of hours to finish. “Our initial meetups saw 30 people but now we see 80 people every Saturday,” says Rohith Dabbiru, founder of Victory Point.

Seeking tech help for games

The Boardgame Den has also launched an app earlier this year, which serves as a platform to bring the board game community together. “Organisers can list upcoming board game events on it, and people can register for them. The app also records individual play history, rank and displays personal play patterns,” explains Mansi. It also enables organisers to update their game collection and list the games they will bring for a specific event. This allows attendees to request games in advance and pre-book seats of popular games to ensure they get to play a game of their choice.