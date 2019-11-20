In sync with a social cause

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Paying tribute to popular female playback singer Asha Bhonsle, Chitrahaar is back in the city with its fourth edition. This year, the show aims to raise funds for Saadhya Group of Residential Schools for Specially-Abled, Hospet.

“Over four years, the musical event has been recognised for its theme on female singers like Lata Mangeshkar and Alka Yagnik, and the charity work that follows,” said city-based singer Samanvitha Sharma, who conceptualised the show. It will feature some of the best memorable songs, both solos and duets of the legendary singer.

“A wide variety of evergreen retro hits ranging from melodies and mujra to foot-tapping numbers, as well as new-age numbers will be sung on stage,” said Sharma, who is also the artistic director of Saama (Centre for Art and Entertainment). The singer will be supported by other notable ones of Bengaluru and Mumbai – Chetan Rana, Govind Kurnool, Aniket Prabhu, Subrat Sahoo, Shruti Bhide, Rohini Prabhunandan and keyboardist Pradeep Patkar at the event.

Saadhya Group provides education and training services for all age groups who are intellectually disabled, have Down Syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy and multiple disability. “We always look forward to collaborating with organisations who don’t receive aids from corporates and are in need of money. There is no fixed amount that we eye up to. We donate the entire profit amount to the NGO. In the upcoming show, 90 per cent of the seats have been sold now,” said Sharma.

Arathi K T, owner, Saadhya Group of Residential Schools for Specially-Abled, said this collaboration will help the institution spread awareness on the kind of care and development of specially-abled people. “Whatever amount we get, it will help us to at least manage the salary of the trainers,” she added.

Chitrahaar-4 will be held on Nov 23 at 6pm. at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval.