Home Cities Bengaluru

Indian firms want a strong Space Act

The private sector is looking forward to a Space Act, a robust policy that would solidify rules and regulations to enter the space sector.

Published: 20th November 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Delegates greet each other at a stall during the tech summit | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The private sector is looking forward to the Space Act, a robust policy that would solidify rules and regulations to enter the space sector.

Rahul Narayan, founder of TeamIndusLead, a Bengaluru-based firm, said companies were still struggling to commercialise aerospace. He told TNIE that with government policy in place, companies were looking at a certain amount of predictability. This would help people know the cost, application fee, who can apply etc, he believed.

Nitin Pai, co-founder and director, Takshashila Institution, believes the draft Science Policy Bill to be a “terrible one”, adding that attempts are being made to bring in a development-oriented space policy.
“We need to talk to our political leaders to get this bill in place. It is critical to the success of the industry,” he said.

While businesses like launch systems — to haul stuff into space — emerging, Pai averred that the driver of international industry is space mining and setting up habitats in space — and that must be among the focus areas. Tanuj Bhojwani, fellow at iSPIRT Foundation, agreed that entrepreneurs ought to think what can be done in the next 5 years and even 30 years, to make their business sustainable.

Sridhar, director of Ananth Technologies, believes that space tourism is yet to take off in a big way in India, especially as the focus was on carrying out space activities for socio-economic impact. No project has been identified for space mining, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp