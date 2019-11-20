Match fixing: CCB issues notices to KSCA, KPL team owners

By Express News Service

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police, who are investigating the match-fixing and spot-fixing in the Karnataka Premiere League (KPL) T20 cricket matches, have issued notices to owners and managers of all KPL franchisees and also the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). The police, who have already arrested several persons including a few cricket players and a coach, said the notices with 18 questions were issued to team owners and the KSCA.

“As the investigation has established involvement of players and even some of the team owners, it is suspected that more people are involved in this. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil confirmed that the notices were issued and the investigation is in full swing.