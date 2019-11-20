Message in a bottle

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: What if you were to encounter every single plastic bottle you have discarded in your life? Bengaluru artist Vivek Chockalingam’s installation puts the situation in perspective with a 14-feet sphere that is covered in mesh with 5,600 plastic bottles. On display till Thursday, the installation looks at how one perceives potable water.

“It’s very common to drink packaged water these days. Neither do we think of the source of the water or how it was processed, nor do we think of what happens to the plastic bottle after we are done with it,” says the 33-year-old Chockalingam, who created the piece as part of the Luma Festival of Light at RMZ Galleria, Yelahanka. He goes on to explain how this plastic eventually becomes microplastic and finds it way into water bodies, invariably ending back up in the water we consume. “It’s a strange cycle. It’s so much simpler to just carry your own bottle and refill it instead.”

The installation took a month and `1,80,000 to make, says Chockalingam, who made the piece with Vineesh Amin and Naveen Kumar. “We repurposed a lot of junk or discarded items for it,” says Chockalingam, adding that the metal frame for the sphere alone weighed 300kg. The idea was to create a structure that would easily accommodate 6-7 people, in order to give them an experience they can ‘take back home’. “With the abundance of information everywhere, we’ve become insensitive to the situation. But this sort of overwhelming view has left many in awe,” adds the artist, who also organises and curates events, and runs a creative space called Walkin Studios.

Though a project of this scale is definitely challenging, the building process often leaves Chockalingam with an incomparable adrenaline rush. Interestingly, it was during the making of this piece that he realised just how much he enjoys this work.

“Prior to this, I was busy with organising events and other commitments. But I realised I really missed building and making things when I started work on this,” he says.