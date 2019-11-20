Home Cities Bengaluru

Message in a bottle

Though a project of this scale is definitely challenging, the building process often leaves Chockalingam with an incomparable adrenaline rush.

Published: 20th November 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: What if you were to encounter every single plastic bottle you have discarded in your life? Bengaluru artist Vivek Chockalingam’s installation puts the situation in perspective with a 14-feet sphere that is covered in mesh with 5,600 plastic bottles. On display till Thursday, the installation looks at how one perceives potable water.

“It’s very common to drink packaged water these days. Neither do we think of the source of the water or how it was processed, nor do we think of what happens to the plastic bottle after we are done with it,” says the 33-year-old Chockalingam, who created the piece as part of the Luma Festival of Light at RMZ Galleria, Yelahanka. He goes on to explain how this plastic eventually becomes microplastic and finds it way into water bodies, invariably ending back up in the water we consume. “It’s a strange cycle. It’s so much simpler to just carry your own bottle and refill it instead.”

The installation took a month and `1,80,000 to make, says Chockalingam, who made the piece with Vineesh Amin and Naveen Kumar. “We repurposed a lot of junk or discarded items for it,” says Chockalingam, adding that the metal frame for the sphere alone weighed 300kg. The idea was to create a structure that would easily accommodate 6-7 people, in order to give them an experience they can ‘take back home’. “With the abundance of information everywhere, we’ve become insensitive to the situation. But this sort of overwhelming view has left many in awe,” adds the artist, who also organises and curates events, and runs a creative space called Walkin Studios.

Though a project of this scale is definitely challenging, the building process often leaves Chockalingam with an incomparable adrenaline rush. Interestingly, it was during the making of this piece that he realised just how much he enjoys this work.

“Prior to this, I was busy with organising events and other commitments. But I realised I really missed building and making things when I started work on this,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp