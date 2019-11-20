Home Cities Bengaluru

#MeToo: Bengaluru-based artist accuses Kerala rapper of sexual harassment

A 24-year-old Bengaluru-based artist and MBA student accused a rap musician from Kerala of sexual harassment on Wednesday. The survivor took to Facebook to narrate the details of the incident. 

The survivor alleged that Abhimanyu Raman, 28, a former member of the Kerala-based band 'Street Academics', was trying to make sexual advances at her. 

However, when she refused to continue the conversation, Raman sent her unsolicited photos over a messaging app, she said.

"Abhimanyu Raman was removed from the crew due to sexual misconduct with women. It was first brought to our attention during an event held at Kochi, post which he was given an ultimatum. However
Abhimanyu repeatedly misbehaved with women and we were left with no choice but to remove him," the band issued a statement. 

"He claims to be diagnosed with bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder and depression which he uses as his alibi. He called me an imbecile and said I should be getting rehab," she said. 

"This incident has left me so traumatised that I can't let it go. Raman is a threat to society as he doesn't respect human emotions and thinks he can get away with it," the artist added.

