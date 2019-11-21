ACB begins probe into BDA corner site scam

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Anti-Corruption Bureau recently started a probe into two major scams that allegedly shook up the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) — one on allotment of corner sites and another on alternative sites. Top officials visited its head office in Kumara Park West on Monday, in connection with files required in this connection.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had, in the last week of September, ordered a probe into the alleged scam and asked for a report to be submitted within two months. The New Indian Express had exposed the issue in its edition dated August 30, 2019, in its report, ‘BDA’s corner site slicing scam rears its head again’.

Confirming the development, a source said that ACB’s probe was at a preliminary stage. BDA had sought time to respond to the questions asked by the ACB, as well as furnish all the files required in this connection, as they date back four years.

A top BDA official told TNIE, “The ACB wanted details on corner sites and alternative sites allotted from 2013-2014 and 2017-2018. We are fully co-operating with them and are in the process of handing over all that is required from our end.”

While a top official said that all case files had already been handed over to the ACB, another official said many files were missing and the BDA was in the process of searching for them.

BDA Commissioner G C Prakash refused to answer calls by this reporter, or respond to messages in connection with the probe.

Corner site scam refers to the issue of slicing costlier corner sites of BDA into smaller ones, officially termed as Intermediate Sites. Bogus documents (Correct Dimension reports) have been created for them and selling them to those who desperately require these sites. It can only be done with the involvement of BDA engineers, case workers, agents and even willing public.