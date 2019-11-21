Home Cities Bengaluru

ACB begins probe into BDA corner site scam

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had, in the last week of September, ordered a probe into the alleged scam and asked for a report to be submitted within two months.

Published: 21st November 2019 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Bangalore Development Authority

Bangalore Development Authority

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Anti-Corruption Bureau recently started a probe into two major scams that allegedly shook up the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) — one on allotment of corner sites and another on alternative sites. Top officials visited its head office in Kumara Park West on Monday, in connection with files required in this connection.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had, in the last week of September, ordered a probe into the alleged scam and asked for a report to be submitted within two months. The New Indian Express had exposed the issue in its edition dated August 30, 2019, in its report, ‘BDA’s corner site slicing scam rears its head again’.
Confirming the development, a source said that ACB’s probe was at a preliminary stage. BDA had sought time to respond to the questions asked by the ACB, as well as furnish all the files required in this connection, as they date back four years.

A top BDA official told TNIE, “The ACB wanted details on corner sites and alternative sites allotted from 2013-2014 and 2017-2018. We are fully co-operating with them and are in the process of handing over all that is required from our end.”

While a top official said that all case files had already been handed over to the ACB, another official said many files were missing and the BDA was in the process of searching for them.

BDA Commissioner G C Prakash refused to answer calls by this reporter, or respond to messages in connection with the probe.

Corner site scam refers to the issue of slicing costlier corner sites of BDA into smaller ones, officially termed as Intermediate Sites. Bogus documents (Correct Dimension reports) have been created for them and selling them to those who desperately require these sites. It can only be done with the involvement of BDA engineers, case workers, agents and even willing public.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangalore Development Authority
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp