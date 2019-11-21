Home Cities Bengaluru

Couple kills realtor for blackmailing them with their intimate video, held

Nandini Layout police arrested a couple for allegedly killing a real estate agent and dumping his body near Laggere Bridge on November 15.

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nandini Layout police arrested a couple for allegedly killing a real estate agent and dumping his body near Laggere Bridge on November 15. According to police, investigation revealed that the deceased, Santosh (31) blackmailed the couple with a private video and extorted money from them.

The accused are Manju A (35) and his wife Savitri (28), residents of Laggere. Santosh, a resident of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Laggere, was murdered on November 14 and his body was dumped in a gunny bag near a private school near Laggere Bridge.

Santosh was earlier involved in a gang rape case registered by Rajagopala Nagar police a few years ago and was also arrested in a POCSO case. He was acquitted in the POCSO case and had married the survivor. Police said that Santosh’s mother had filed a complaint, suspecting his wife and mother-in-law’s role behind the murder, as there was marital discord between the couple.

Police said that Santosh’s phone call details revealed that Manju had contacted him on Thursday. Manju was then interrogated and he confessed to the murder, police said.

Manju and Savitri knew Santosh for many years. Santosh had also invested in a chit fund run by Manju and was pestering the latter for money. Santosh managed to make a video of the couple’s private moments and he later started extorting money from them.

He threatened to make the video public if they didn’t pay up. The couple told the police that they paid him Rs 4 lakh in the last four years. However, Santosh continued to demand more money and even misbehaved with Savitri. This is when the couple decided to kill him. On November 14, they invited him to their place and attacked him with sharp weapons, killing him on the spot.

