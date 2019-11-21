Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Govt may grant 20% parking reservation for e-vehicles’

“We are looking to provide charging infrastructure in government premises, but adding charging points in petrol bunks seems to have constrains due to safety reasons,” Gupta said.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major push to encourage electric vehicles (e-vehicles) in Karnataka, the state government is mulling on expanding the existing 10 per cent of parking space allotted for e-vehicles by 10 per cent, said Gaurav Gupta, Principal Secretary, Department of Commerce & Industries.

Speaking at Bengaluru Tech Summit on Wednesday, Gupta said these parking slots will be equipped with charging points and the state government is also working on a strategy to turn the management of charging infrastructure into a business.

Nagesh Basavanahalli, CEO, Greaves Cotton said the government had earlier announced that, 2023 onwards, only electric vehicles will be registered. “But that will not happen,” he said, adding that there is a need to increase usage of e-vehicles in the state to reduce the carbon footprint.

He said e-vehicles will keep a tab on problems like pilferage of gas or petrol, drawbacks of traffic congestion on mileage of vehicle and the lack of accountability that persists with fuel-driven vehicles.
Foreseeing potentials for e-vehicles in school buses to overcome the cost aspect, Shree Harsha, India Marketing Director, Dassault Systems, said that school buses can completely convert to electric vehicles in the next three years.

