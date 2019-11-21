Home Cities Bengaluru

KPL players were honeytrapped, blackmailed, says Bengaluru police chief

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Rao said, the Central Crime Branch was doing its best to book all those involved in match-fixing.

Published: 21st November 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said that the probe into the alleged match-fixing in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) has revealed that some players were honeytrapped by bookies and were later blackmailed into match fixing.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Rao said, the Central Crime Branch was doing its best to book all those involved in match-fixing.

“During the probe, it has come to our notice that some players were honeytrapped by bookies when they were on foreign trips. Some of them were even  blackmailed into playing the game as instructed. Fearing consequences, some players had heeded to the bookies,” Rao said.

He said that many senior players have appealed to the police to do a thorough investigation and not to spare anyone involved in the match fixing case.“They have expressed concern that the spirit of the game is being spoilt by bookies and therefore they want stringent action against them,” Rao added.

So far, the police have arrested seven people, including team owners, players and a coach, in connection with the case.“Many involved in the case have fled to foreign countries. But they won’t be spared and we will take all possible measures to arrest them,” the top cop said. The CCB police, who are probing the case, have already issued notices to owners and management of all KPL team franchisees and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

The KSCA has already provided all the required information to the CCB regarding KPL. Also, information regarding all the IPL matches played at Chinnaswamy Stadium in the last two seasons (2018 and 2019) have also been provided to the CCB.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Premier League honeytrap
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp