KPL players were honeytrapped, blackmailed, says Bengaluru police chief

BENGALURU: City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said that the probe into the alleged match-fixing in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) has revealed that some players were honeytrapped by bookies and were later blackmailed into match fixing.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Rao said, the Central Crime Branch was doing its best to book all those involved in match-fixing.

“During the probe, it has come to our notice that some players were honeytrapped by bookies when they were on foreign trips. Some of them were even blackmailed into playing the game as instructed. Fearing consequences, some players had heeded to the bookies,” Rao said.

He said that many senior players have appealed to the police to do a thorough investigation and not to spare anyone involved in the match fixing case.“They have expressed concern that the spirit of the game is being spoilt by bookies and therefore they want stringent action against them,” Rao added.

So far, the police have arrested seven people, including team owners, players and a coach, in connection with the case.“Many involved in the case have fled to foreign countries. But they won’t be spared and we will take all possible measures to arrest them,” the top cop said. The CCB police, who are probing the case, have already issued notices to owners and management of all KPL team franchisees and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

The KSCA has already provided all the required information to the CCB regarding KPL. Also, information regarding all the IPL matches played at Chinnaswamy Stadium in the last two seasons (2018 and 2019) have also been provided to the CCB.