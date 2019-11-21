Life turns upside down after short-stint jobs: First transgender employee of Vidhana Soudha

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: “I was in the news just five months ago for being chosen as the first transgender to be taken as an employee in Vidhana Soudha,” said Parichaya.

“I am a gold medallist in Paralympic badminton at the World Dwarf Games. I got a job at Vidhana Soudha with great difficulty. I have been without a job for the past six months,” said Chetan R of Hassan, who suffers from stunted growth due to hormonal problems.

Life has turned upside down for these two people. They are among the 20-odd employees, who ended up being jobless in July after the new government took over, they said.

A Rajyotsava awardee, Chethan said he has to depend on his father Ramishetti’s pension or his brother’s money to sustain himself. For Parichaya, her job as an attender on contract basis in the Department of Women and Child Development and the congratulations that followed are like a dream. The two have been running from department to department since then trying to meet higher-ups to narrate their plight and seek a job.

“I am a gold medallist in Paralympic badminton at the World Dwarf Games. I had spinal cord injury. My sports career ended in 2012. I had to undergo a spinal surgery as one of my veins was on the verge of rupture. I was advised not to play badminton. Since then I had no income. Later, I got a job at Vidhana Soudha. But now I don’t know what to do to earn my living,” said Chetan.

Being an MCom, he had then requested the state government to give him a job and in March 2019 he was appointed as Assistant information officer at the Information Department.“I was even given Rajyotsava Award for my achievements in badminton. But just four months into the job I was relieved after the new government took over,” said Chetan.

Chethan has been trying to meet the chief minister or even his PA. “CM has taken my request letter. I am okay with doing any job,” a helpless Chetan said. Parichaya, the daughter of a vegetable vendor, had a tough life too. She had discontinued PUC and ran away from her hometown in Mysuru district. She underwent a sex change operation through an NGO.

“I was into begging and also into sex work but I wanted to have a dignified job. I went to the Karnataka State Women Development Corporation office where I met the chairperson Vasundhara. She took me to then Women and Child Welfare Department Minister Jayamala who offered me a Group D job at her office,’’ she said.

“I was so happy not just for myself but for my whole community who think that there is no option but to beg on the streets,” said Parichaya who was taken as a contract employee for a salary of Rs 10,000.

“But then I lost my job. I was down with dengue and couldn’t meet anyone for three months. I recently requested Vasundhara madam to help me. She has promised to speak to the present minister Shashikala Annasaheb Jolle. I hope there is some kind of good news for me,” she said.

JOB ASSURANCE

“It is a very unfortunate thing that happened. I will definitely consider the case and we will meet Chetan and also appoint him if all records are clear.” P Manivannan, Secretary to government, Labour Department.