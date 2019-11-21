Your guide to fun and games, without injuries

Dr Harish Puranik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Exercise and sports help in the development of a child’s mental health and physical fitness. In India, campaigns like ‘Khelo India’ and ‘marks for sports’ have been on-going to increase awareness of health, fitness and to inspire a young generation of sportsmen/women. In this context it is important for health care providers, sports academy, primary or secondary schools, health administrators to be aware of the challenges and how to keep students from injuring themselves.

Western data suggests that an average of 3 to 11 per cent of school children are injured, which is slightly less than what is seen in adults.43.8 per cent of injuries occur in upper extremity, 34.5 per cent in the lower extremity and 16 per cent in the head. Of these injuries, sprain, contusions and lacerations account for 60 per cent of injury. But with the proper precautions, sports injuries can often be prevented. The weakest structure in the musculoskeletal system is the epiphyseal plate also called the growth plate. In case of trauma, therefore this plate gives away first forcing a threat for future growth of bone. Growing bones show changes in the flexibility/ strength and biomechanical properties. While physiological loading is beneficial for bones sudden or chronic overload can cause serious damage.

Growth plate disturbance can cause limb discrepancy, angular deformities and may cause long term significant disability. Till puberty boys and girls both have similar musculoskeletal makeup. So it is very important to provide them with proper protective equipment like padding,helmets, shoes, mouth guards - to help improve the safety for kids while playing sports.

Injuries can prove difficult for children who want to pursue sports as a career and even for people who just play sports. So it is important to take precautions and know how to avoid getting injured in the first place. Using proper equipment while practicing, padding, helmets, shoes, mouth guards, eye wears all are important equipment to be used while playing sports. Appropriate playing surfaces, appropriate surface conducive for high impact sports, avoiding pits and holes, knowledge of CPR/BLS for coaches/ training staff, allowing kids to play sports which are matched for their skill, physical and mental abilities, proper preparation (mostly to avoid injuries) and getting proper rest and avoiding play when you are in pain are some of the ways you can avoid injuries.

The author is a sports orthopaedic surgeon at Sportho, SPARSH Hospital