35 detention centres ready for illegal immigrants, state tells Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Thursday informed the Karnataka High Court that it has identified a total of 35 detention centres in all districts to house illegal immigrants after their release on bail, or completion of sentence.

State Public Prosecutor (SPP)-II made a submission to that effect before Justice KN Phaneendra, during the hearing of bail applications filed by two illegal immigrants of Bangladesh, Babul Khan and Tania.

The SPP-II submitted that 35 temporary foreigners detention centres were identified in various districts and commissionerates. At present, 612 cases are registered under the Foreigners Act and other laws against 866 persons of different countries. These foreigners will be shifted to detention centres in the districts, he told the court.

When court asked about the detention centre in Bengaluru, the SPP submitted that it was Devaraj Urs Bhavan in Doddaballapura, and that a centre outside the city was identified because of security reasons.

Meanwhile, Assistant Solicitor General of India C Shashikantha submitted that these foreigners/illegal immigrants should be kept in detention centres in India and looked after till their death, if their country disowned them after their release on completion of sentence, as per international convention. But such cases are very few, he said.

The court then orally observed that these foreigners should be located and properly taken care of in detention centres, after their release on bail or completion of sentence, till they are deported. If released on bail, they could go elsewhere. Due to this, the court has not disposed of many bail cases.

The state should specify whether it is in a position to accommodate illegal immigrants after their release on bail, or after serving their sentence in detention centres, the court said.

The SPP then prayed to court to give time to file an affidavit, explaining how many detention centres are identified in Bengaluru and other districts to keep illegal immigrants in India after the expiry of their visa, and their release on bail, and how many are languishing in jail after serving sentence because of lack of detention centres.

The court said the affidavit should be filed by the principal secretary of the Home Department or any other authorised competent officer of the state government. The hearing was adjourned to November 26.

Additional Director General of Police Dr Amar Kumar Pandey (Law and Order), Deputy Secretary Shrinivas, Home Department, and other officials were present in court.