Home Cities Bengaluru

35 detention centres ready for illegal immigrants, state tells Karnataka HC

612 cases registered against illegal immigrants; foreigners to be looked after well till they are deported

Published: 22nd November 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

An illegal Bangladeshi immigrant at a government home in Bengaluru | VINOD KUMAR T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Thursday informed the Karnataka High Court that it has identified a total of 35 detention centres in all districts to house illegal immigrants after their release on bail, or completion of sentence.

State Public Prosecutor (SPP)-II made a submission to that effect before Justice KN Phaneendra, during the hearing of bail applications filed by two illegal immigrants of Bangladesh, Babul Khan and Tania.
The SPP-II submitted that 35 temporary foreigners detention centres were identified in various districts and commissionerates. At present, 612 cases are registered under the Foreigners Act and other laws against 866 persons of different countries. These foreigners will be shifted to detention centres in the districts, he told the court.  

When court asked about the detention centre in Bengaluru, the SPP submitted that it was Devaraj Urs Bhavan in Doddaballapura, and that a centre outside the city was identified because of security reasons.  
Meanwhile, Assistant Solicitor General of India C Shashikantha submitted that these foreigners/illegal immigrants should be kept in detention centres in India and looked after till their death, if their country disowned them after their release on completion of sentence, as per international convention. But such cases are very few, he said.  

The court then orally observed that these foreigners should be located and properly taken care of in detention centres, after their release on bail or completion of sentence, till they are deported. If released on bail, they could go elsewhere. Due to this, the court has not disposed of many bail cases.

The state should specify whether it is in a position to accommodate illegal immigrants after their release on bail, or after serving their sentence in detention centres, the court said.  

The SPP then prayed to court to give time to file an affidavit, explaining how many detention centres are identified in Bengaluru and other districts to keep illegal immigrants in India after the expiry of their visa, and their release on bail, and how many are languishing in jail after serving sentence because of lack of detention centres.

The court said the affidavit should be filed by the principal secretary of the Home Department or any other authorised competent officer of the state government. The hearing was adjourned to November 26.
Additional Director General of Police Dr Amar Kumar Pandey (Law and Order), Deputy Secretary Shrinivas, Home Department, and other officials were present in court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
illegal immigrants bangaldeshi Karnataka detention centre
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp