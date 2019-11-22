Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP to free trees of ad boards, nails

BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar told TNIE that trees in the city will be cleared of illegal advertisements.  

Published: 22nd November 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Woman walks past a tree that has became a billboard in Jayanagar | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After taking stern steps to curb illegal advertisements and working on advertisement bylaws, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike is now working towards saving trees which have become free of illegal bills.

The Palike has also decided to penalise companies whose ads are still stuck on tree guards and trunks. BBMP officials realised the need for the drive while conducting a drive to clear tree guards from trees in Malleswaram. The drive was taken up after a doctor poisoned a tree opposite his home in Rajarajeshwari Nagar recently. This is a first such decision by the BBMP. The Palike has decided to penalise people for stringing up lights on trees and even signboards.

BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar told TNIE that trees in the city will be cleared of illegal advertisements.  

BBMP forest cell officials said they receive many complaints from citizens against those who use trees as advertising boards. They admitted that so far, no cases were booked, though there is a provision under the Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act to penalise offenders for damaging trees.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bmrcl
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp