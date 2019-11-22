BBMP to free trees of ad boards, nails

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After taking stern steps to curb illegal advertisements and working on advertisement bylaws, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike is now working towards saving trees which have become free of illegal bills.

The Palike has also decided to penalise companies whose ads are still stuck on tree guards and trunks. BBMP officials realised the need for the drive while conducting a drive to clear tree guards from trees in Malleswaram. The drive was taken up after a doctor poisoned a tree opposite his home in Rajarajeshwari Nagar recently. This is a first such decision by the BBMP. The Palike has decided to penalise people for stringing up lights on trees and even signboards.

BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar told TNIE that trees in the city will be cleared of illegal advertisements.

BBMP forest cell officials said they receive many complaints from citizens against those who use trees as advertising boards. They admitted that so far, no cases were booked, though there is a provision under the Karnataka Preservation of Trees Act to penalise offenders for damaging trees.