Bengaluru chaiwala yet to taste electoral success

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: He too is a tea-seller, like the PM was. But he is yet to taste electoral success though he has contested in seven elections of different hues till now. And he is all ready to battle for the eighth time-- he is contesting from Shivajinagar in the bypolls this time round.

In 2010, when Syed Asif Bukhari, 46, contested the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike election from Shanthalanagar ward, he got just 42 votes and in 2018, when he contested from the Hebbal assembly constituency, he got 141 votes. He had also contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, BBMP election in 2015, the assembly bypolls from Hebbal in 2016 etc.

A BA graduate with political science, Bukhari is from a family of chaiwalas, starting from his grandfather. But like any business, Bukhari too witnessed loss. “I used to run a tea shop near Johnson Market, but due to loss, I had to shut it. Now I am working at a tea stall near Ashok Nagar in Shanthinagar. I stay in a joint family,” he said.

Prior to 2010, he was into social work, helping neighbours. He did work for the Congress and JDS many years ago. “These parties used us. When we wanted help, they just looked the other way. That was when I decided to move on,” he said.

Win or lose is not important for him. He is serious about the polls. He starts his day at 6 am, does some chores and campaigns till 9am. “From 9am to 6pm, I work at the tea stall. In the evening, I go campaigning. I am taking leave from Friday for ten days, so that I can focus on campaign,” Bukhari said. He gets support from his friends and family members. They for his pamphlets.

Asked why is bent upon contesting despite not winning even once, he said, “Participation is important. I will get to meet many people during the campaigns.”

Bukhari is known for shooting videos of civic issues. “I have 810 videos which I shot in the last six to seven years. It could be a pothole or drainage, traffic signal or manhole, I shoot and bring it to the notice of the authorities concerned,” he said.

Polls may not be cup of his tea going by the past results. But he knows it takes ‘tea’ to tango. And his dream: To own a small tea shop.