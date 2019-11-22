Home Cities Bengaluru

E-permits for autorickshaws soon to prevent recycling

It’s time for autorickshaws in Bengaluru to go digital as the allotment of e-permits for 1.25 lakh vehicles will start in a week .

Published: 22nd November 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

autorickshaws
By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s time for autorickshaws in Bengaluru to go digital as the allotment of e-permits for 1.25 lakh vehicles will start in a week . The 30,000 permits which are being issued after a gap of seven years, will also be in e-format. The auto drivers will have to visit the RTO at Shanti Nagar and can replace their existing permits for free.

“The initiative was pending from implementation during the previous government, as it was delayed due to the onset of elections. Initially, Vahan 4 (digitalised registration of vehicles) did not have the facility to provide security provisions for the physical e-permit as the proposal is for Bengaluru alone. The provision is made under Vahan 1 (manual national registry of vehicles), though it is not centralised. Here, the e-permit is tamper-proof,” said Additional Commissioner of Transport (e-governance & environment), Shivraj Patil.

V K Moosa, additional secretary, Regional Transport Authority and RTO Shanti Nagar said, “E-permits will be shifted under Vahan 4 next year, where all the data will be stored under the centralised system online.”

Considering the limited number of autorickshaw permits that are being provided, there has been a circulation of ‘Transfer Permit’ which was previously provided by the RTO over 10 years ago.

Tanveer Pasha, President of Adarsh Auto Rickshaw and Taxi Drivers Union, alleged “there is apparently a huge mafia behind the old/fake permits. Such is the audacity that, the transfer permit is being transferred to anyone irrespective of owning or not owning autorickshaw. So those permits which are still in the market are being recycled and there is a huge demand for it.”   

The permit costs Rs 30,000 to Rs 70,000 as it is in high demand, thanks to middlemen have been luring several drivers who are still unaware of the existing ‘DL permit’.

Currently, autorickshaws which are registered with valid ID are given drivers permit (DL permit) which is non-transferable. The permits are bought from consultants/middlemen, who facilitate between the drivers and financiers (who run the showroom to purchase the vehicle).

“These small-time finance firms are swindling auto drivers by charging them exorbitant rate of interest of 27 per cent (IRR) against the government norms capping at 14 per cent under secured loan scheme,” Tanveer added.

To purchase the three-wheeler through consultants, they have to shell additional charges such as down payment of Rs 40,000-Rs 60,000 along with Rs 5,000 as commission and Rs 3,000 for the agreement. The charges are additional to the ex-showroom price of an auto which costs Rs 1.70 lakh approximately.  
“Data shows over 1.94 lakh autorickshaws are registered in Bengaluru against 1.25 lakh permits issued by the authorities. I have found 300 consultants created by the financiers alone and they operate from areas such as Tannery Road, Shivajinagar, Kalasipalayam, Mysuru Road, Goripalya etc,” Tanveer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp