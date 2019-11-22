Karnataka pollution control board to insist on sensors for private STPs

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has now stepped in to fine tune the recent proposal by the Water Supply Board to ensure that treated water from Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) are sold by private parties for construction activities across the city.

To ensure that the water treated by the STPs are of good quality, the KSPCB will insist that private apartments or companies willing to sell them attach sensors to these plants.

Syed Khaja, Environmental Officer, KSPCB, told The New Indian Express, “The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is developing an app that will take one to a portal that will be created only for the sale of treated water. These sensors will notify the portal in case of any dip in water quality,” he said.

Elaborating on the technical aspects, Khaja said the Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) level needs to be maintained at less than 10 mg/litre of the treated water. “If the BOD level increases above 10 mg, that water is not fit for use for construction or gardening,” he explained.

The STPs, which will be brought on board initially, are those that can treat at least up to one lakh litres of water per day, he said. While tests conducted earlier revealed that usage of treated water did not affect the quality of constructed buildings in any way, it needs to be assessed if the steel used in construction was getting impacted in way due to usage of treated water, the official said. “We have approached the Tata Institute of Science to study if treated water does not corrode steel in any way,” he added.

The KPSCB will insist that treated water be strictly transported only in dark brown tankers to ensure that the water is not misused by tanker operators, Khaja said.

When the app is accessed by the public, it will function like car aggregator apps. “It will identify STPs available in the vicinity of the individual who requires the treated water. The booking can be made and the app will also specify the time that would be taken by the tanker to deliver the treated water,” he explained.

BWSSB Chairman Tushar Girinath confirmed the partnership with KSPCB for supply of treated water from STPs.