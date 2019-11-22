Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka pollution control board to insist on sensors for private STPs

The STPs, which will be brought on board initially, are those that can treat at least up to one lakh litres of water per day, he said.

Published: 22nd November 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has now stepped in to fine tune the recent proposal by the Water Supply Board to ensure that treated water from Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) are sold by private parties for construction activities across the city.

To ensure that the water treated by the STPs are of good quality, the KSPCB will insist that private apartments or companies willing to sell them attach sensors to these plants.

Syed Khaja, Environmental Officer, KSPCB, told The New Indian Express, “The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is developing an app that will take one to a portal that will be created only for the sale of treated water. These sensors will notify the portal in case of any dip in water quality,” he said.

Elaborating on the technical aspects, Khaja said the Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) level needs to be maintained at less than 10 mg/litre of the treated water. “If the BOD level increases above 10 mg, that water is not fit for use for construction or gardening,” he explained.

The STPs, which will be brought on board initially, are those that can treat at least up to one lakh litres of water per day, he said. While tests conducted earlier revealed that usage of treated water did not affect the quality of constructed buildings in any way, it needs to be assessed if the steel used in construction was getting impacted in way due to usage of treated water, the official said. “We have approached the Tata Institute of Science to study if treated water does not corrode steel in any way,” he added.

The KPSCB will insist that treated water be strictly transported only in dark brown tankers to ensure that the water is not misused by tanker operators, Khaja said.

When the app is accessed by the public, it will function like car aggregator apps. “It will identify STPs available in the vicinity of the individual who requires the treated water. The booking can be made and the app will also specify the time that would be taken by the tanker to deliver the treated water,” he explained.  
BWSSB Chairman Tushar Girinath confirmed the partnership with KSPCB for supply of treated water from STPs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KSPCB Sewage Treatment Plants
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp