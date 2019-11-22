Meat stall owners fined Rs 1 lakh each for dumping waste

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soon after being inducted, the BBMP marshals have plunged into action. The team of 21 appointed for Varthur lake penalised two meat stall owners on Thursday for dumping chicken waste in the lake, and a vehicle for carrying chicken waste without taking proper measures.

They slapped a penalty of Rs 1 lakh each on the two different meat stall owners on Wednesday evening. They also slapped a penalty of Rs 1,000 on an auto tipper for carrying the chicken waste in open drums, which were leaking and emanating foul smell.

“While we were patrolling in the Prahari vehicle, we saw a man coming with a plastic bag and trying to empty its contents directly into the lake, at a place where there is no fence. We immediately caught them and found 35 kg of chicken waste. Later, a little further away, we found another person doing the same,” the marshal told The New Indian Express.

Some of the marshals who have worked at Bellandur Lake earlier, have been deployed at Varthur Lake. Hence, both the teams of 21 each, has a mix of experienced and fresh recruits. “Apart from seizures and patrolling, we are also creating awareness among locals,” the marshal said.

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said that this was the first time such a huge penalty was levied and that the marshals have done a good job. However, this has not gone down well with the locals. They are now up against the BBMP and marshals. They stated that the cost of establishing a shop is also not as much as the penalty amount. They claimed the marshals and BBMP were harassing them. In their defence, the marshals replied that they were only acting as per the directions of the BBMP and the National Green Tribunal.

To appease the locals, the marshals even went a step ahead and asked the meat shop owners to get in touch with companies who procure chicken waste at a low price.