Home Cities Bengaluru

Meat stall owners fined Rs 1 lakh each for dumping waste

They slapped a penalty of Rs 1 lakh each on the two different meat stall owners on Wednesday evening.

Published: 22nd November 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

BBMP marshals are patrolling and creating awareness among locals

BBMP marshals are patrolling and creating awareness among locals | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soon after being inducted, the BBMP marshals have plunged into action. The team of 21 appointed for Varthur lake penalised two meat stall owners on Thursday for dumping chicken waste in the lake, and a vehicle for carrying chicken waste without taking proper measures.

They slapped a penalty of Rs 1 lakh each on the two different meat stall owners on Wednesday evening. They also slapped a penalty of Rs 1,000 on an auto tipper for carrying the chicken waste in open drums, which were leaking and emanating foul smell.

“While we were patrolling in the Prahari vehicle, we saw a man coming with a plastic bag and trying to empty its contents directly into the lake, at a place where there is no fence. We immediately caught them and found 35 kg of chicken waste. Later, a little further away, we found another person doing the same,” the marshal told The New Indian Express.

Some of the marshals who have worked at Bellandur Lake earlier, have been deployed at Varthur Lake. Hence, both the teams of 21 each, has a mix of experienced and fresh recruits. “Apart from seizures and patrolling, we are also creating awareness among locals,” the marshal said.

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said that this was the first time such a huge penalty was levied and that the marshals have done a good job. However, this has not gone down well with the locals. They are now up against the BBMP and marshals. They stated that the cost of establishing a shop is also not as much as the penalty amount. They claimed the marshals and BBMP were harassing them. In their defence, the marshals replied that they were only acting as per the directions of the BBMP and the National Green Tribunal.

To appease the locals, the marshals even went a step ahead and asked the meat shop owners to get in touch with companies who procure chicken waste at a low price.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp