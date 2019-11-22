Home Cities Bengaluru

Residents escape blast at apartment by a whisker

Vishwanath’s wife had left home early for office, and their children for college.

Published: 22nd November 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Just like on any other Thursday morning, dwellers of a mid-level apartment complex were getting ready to leave for work around 9.30am, when a sudden blast, accompanied by a gush of fire and smoke, sent them into a tizzy.

The blast occurred on the third floor of Janapriya apartments on Magadi Road. Luckily, no casualties were reported, except for a few who sustained minor injuries, with glass shards flying around. It was suspected to be a chemical cylinder blast.

“I was getting ready to leave home, when I saw the door of my neighbour’s home fly in the opposite direction. I then saw flames and smoke. When the blast occurred, the earth below my feet shook and there was a feeling of an electric current in the whole complex.

“It gave like an earthquake, accompanied by a massive transformer blast. It took me a while to realise what had happened,” said Bhavana N, a resident of the complex. “I asked my family members to rush down. When I saw other neighbours rush out at the same time, I understood that it was something else. I then saw Vishwanath, in whose house the blast had occurred, trying to rush through us. After the smoke cleared, we saw the main door of the house had broken from its hinges and the force had damaged the main door of the opposite house. Glass panes had shattered and fallen far and wide.”

Vishwanath’s wife had left home early for office, and their children for college.Even before the Fire and Emergency Services team rushed to the spot, neighbours had doused the flames and ascertained that no one was injured. Soon after officials rushed in, it came to light that Vishwanath had five LPG cylinders and a gas geyser. He was also said to use various chemicals for welding and soldering work.

Fire department officials seized three LPG cylinders and said that customers were entitled to only two each. The initial report said it could be a gas leak mixed with chemicals, and an unattended electric welding machine which led to the blast. Fire officials questioned why none was aware of the illegal
commercial work going on in their neighbourhood. Locals said that Vishwanath’s family did not interact with neighbours and their door was always locked.

BBMP’s Additional Director (Town Planning) R Prasad said it was illegal to undertake commercial activities in residential spaces and BBMP can cancel the occupancy certificate of the apartment complex and book cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp