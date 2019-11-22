Home Cities Bengaluru

Try, try, try again! This Bengaluru chaiwala is fighting elections for the eighth time

A BA graduate with political science, Bukhari is from a family of chaiwalas, starting from his grandfather. But like any business, Bukhari too witnessed loss.

Published: 22nd November 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Syed Asif Bukhari, chaiwala and Independent candidate from Shivajinagar, has contested seven times, but has never won

Syed Asif Bukhari, chaiwala and Independent candidate from Shivajinagar, has contested seven times, but has never won. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: He too is a tea-seller, like the PM was. But he is yet to taste electoral success though he has contested in seven elections of different hues till now. And he is all ready to battle for the eighth time -- he is contesting from Shivajinagar in the bypolls this time round.

In 2010, when Syed Asif Bukhari, 46, contested the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike election from Shanthalanagar ward, he got just 42 votes and in 2018, when he contested from the Hebbal assembly constituency, he got 141 votes. He had also contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, BBMP elections in 2015, the assembly bypolls from Hebbal in 2016 etc.

A BA graduate with political science, Bukhari is from a family of chaiwalas, starting with his grandfather. But like any business, Bukhari too has suffered his share of losses. “I used to run a tea shop near Johnson Market, but had to close it down since it began making losses, I had to shut it. Now I am working in a tea stall near Ashok Nagar in Shanthinagar. I stay in a joint family,” he said.

Prior to 2010, he was into social work, helping neighbours. He did work for the Congress and JDS many years ago. “These parties used us. When we wanted help, they just looked the other way. That was when I decided to move on,” he said.

Winning or losing is not important for him. He is serious about the polls. He starts his day at 6 am, does some chores and campaigns till 9 am. “From 9 am to 6 pm, I work at the tea stall. In the evening, I go campaigning. I am taking leave from Friday for ten days, so that I can focus on the campaign,” Bukhari said. He gets support from his friends and family members. They share his pamphlets.

Asked why he is bent upon contesting despite not winning even once, he said, “Participation is important. I will get to meet many people during the campaigns.”

Bukhari is known for shooting videos on civic issues. “I have 810 videos which I shot in the last six to seven years. It could be a pothole or drainage, traffic signal or manhole, I shoot and bring it to the notice of the authorities concerned,” he said.

Polls may not be cup of his tea going by the past results. But he knows it takes ‘tea’ to tango. And his dream: To own a small tea shop.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP election chaiwala Syed Asif Bukhari
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp