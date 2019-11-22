Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman tries to sell her guitar online, loses Rs 53k

Jain said he will send his QR code to her phone, and asked her to scan it so he can transfer the money.

By H M Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Online fraud cases are on the rise, with at least 10 people falling into such traps in Bengaluru in a month. In a recent case, a woman who wanted to sell her used guitar online, as ended up losing Rs 53,000.

According to the complaint filed by Anurag Srivatsav (50), a resident of Sarjapur Road and employee of a private firm, he and his daughter both lost money to a fraudster who introduced himself as Akash Jain.

Srivatsav told Bellandur police that his daughter Samskruthi wanted to sell her guitar, so she posted an ad on OLX, and quoted Rs 11,000 for it, on November 17. Jain contacted her, and after some bargaining, he agreed to buy the guitar. He told Samskruthi that he would send the money via Paytm.

Jain said he will send his QR code to her phone, and asked her to scan it so he can transfer the money. Samaskruthi scanned the code, but within few seconds, Rs 5,000 was deducted from her account. She tried contacting Jain, but there was no response. Anurag then contacted Jain, who told him it was a mistake, assuring to return the money. Jain said he is sending a new QR code for this.

After Anurag scanned the new code, Rs 16,000 was deducted from his account, and Jain again said it was due to a technical glitch. After this, Rs 32,000 was deducted. In total, the duo lost Rs 53,000. An investigating officer said, “We have taken up a case under IT Act.”

