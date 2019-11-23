Home Cities Bengaluru

Flyer caught at airport stealing passenger’s watch

Published: 23rd November 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A passenger heading to New Delhi from the Kempegowda International Airport was caught just before he could board his flight on Friday evening for stealing a high-end watch of another flyer while retrieving items from the tray after baggage scanning.

CCTV cameras helped the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel nab Gurpreet Singh, who works as a medical representative in a reputed pharmaceutical firm, within 15 minutes of the incident. He has been handed over to the airport police.

According to an airport source, a passenger, Ranchu Nair, heading to Tiruvananthapuram on an IndiGo flight (Flight no. 6E 7251) complained to security personnel that his black Apple watch had gone missing around 5.10 pm in the Security Hold Area after it was placed in the tray. The watch is valued at around Rs 40,000.

“CISF personnel scanned CCTV footage and spotted a passenger pocketing it. It was also revealed that the passenger was waiting to board another IndiGo flight heading to Delhi. He was caught just before he could head through the gates to his flight,” said an airport source.  The watch was recovered from Singh and handed over to Nair.

