Four convicts caught using mobile phones

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Chief Superintendent of Parappana Agrahara Central prison filed a complaint against four convicts and one undertrial after they were caught red handed while using mobile phones. It is said that they were making threat calls to some businessmen to extort money. However, the police is yet to verify this.

In the complaint, Chief Superintendent V Sheshumurthy stated that the convicts — Vasu Sajju, Ashok, Dheeraj and Lokesh along with Ayyappa, an undertrial — were illegally in possession of mobile phones. He had submitted a report to N S Megharikh, ADGP (Prisons). A case was also filed before Parappana Agrahara police station seeking action against them for indulging in illegal activities inside the prison.

A prison officer said, “When we questioned them they denied having made any phone calls. So we decided to hand them over to police custody for interrogation.”