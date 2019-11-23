Home Cities Bengaluru

Four-year-old Bengaluru girl with infected milk teeth undergoes full mouth rehab

Treating so many teeth would take a long time, and general anaesthesia was necessary.

Published: 23rd November 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an unusual case, four-year-old Priya (name changed) had to undergo full mouth rehabilitation — 16 of her primary teeth needed root canal procedure, and four others needed fillings.
For a few weeks, Priya had been complaining of terrible pain while eating and chewing, and her face had swollen up. She had even had a high fever. Her parents took her to a dentist who prescribed some medicines and said there was nothing to worry since they were milk teeth and would fall off.

However, Priya’s face grew more swollen, and her parents took her to a private hospital on Tuesday.
When the dentist examined Priya, she was shocked to see that all 20 primary teeth were infected by cavities, and the only option was a mouth rehabilitation procedure. “When we videographed her, we saw that 16 of her teeth needed to undergo root canal treatment, while the other four needed fillings. If treatment was ignored, the child would start getting permanent teeth that would not be properly functional. The permanent teeth would also start growing in a crooked way,” said Dr Padmavathi, Pediatric Dentist, Rainbow Children’s Hospital.

Treating so many teeth would take a long time, and general anaesthesia was necessary. On Thursday, Priya underwent a six-hour procedure. “Priya’s mouth rehabilitation was successful, root canal and filling procedure were performed and caps were attached to all the teeth, though it is not advisable for children of such a young age to undergo mouth rehabilitation,” said Dr Padmavathi.

“Children don’t understand what to eat or what not to. Many children like eating only sweets or candies, this should be avoided, and so should junk food, which gets stuck in the teeth. This proves to be really bad. Even when children are around a year old, they should not be given a milk bottle through the night. The milk remains in the mouth when they fall asleep, and this also affects the teeth,” added Dr Padmavathi.
Due to lack of awareness among children and parents, she has started seeing up to 15 cases of mouth rehabilitation, and 10 cases of cavities per day. “Children should brush their teeth twice a day and avoid sweets. When the baby starts teething, parents should get a check-up done every six months,” she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
full mouth rehabilitation dentistry milk teeth
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp