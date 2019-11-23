Making Sunday fun day

Sudeshna Dutta By

BENGALURU: Waking up late, taking a dip in a pool with the mid-day sun overhead, a drunch with a variety of options – this is what you can experience at the Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel which is hosting bRunchology every Sunday. Our first suggestion if you’re indulging in this is skipping breakfast to ensure you do justice to the spread, which also includes beverages such as fresh fruit juices, cocktails, mocktails and premium-quality wines and whisky.

Picking a sunny afternoon, I started off with cut fruits and boiled eggs, along with some sprouts, trying to keep things ‘healthy’ before digging into the multi-cuisine spread organised by Lush and R Bar, the two restaurants of the hotel. But our promise to stick to healthy food soon went off track when we encountered the live chaat counters, set on the lush green lawns. I picked up a sizeable portion of roasted chicken from the live counter and added a dollop of butter. Moving to Thai delicacies, I chose the Hainanese Chicken Rice, Tom Yum Soup, fusion-style Wok-tossed veggies, sushi, noodles and fish in Black Bean sauce.

From the Indian cuisine, I couldn’t stop myself from tasting steamed rice with Mangalorean fish curry – smoothly flavoured with tamarind, curry leaves and coconut – and chicken curry which was cooked in traditional south-Indian style. Surprisingly, the fish piece was large, quite in contrast to my previous experiences. And of course, this was a delight to the Bengali fish-lover in me. To add more spice to my plate, I filled it with Biryani rice and gravy dishes.

While I was ready to try desserts – pastries, ice creams, waffles and pancakes of various flavours – many around me munched on grilled chicken (don’t miss pairing it with onions), mutton, fish and paneer finger-foods, and sip on alcohol.

Cost for two: `2,000 (approx)