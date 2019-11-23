Pharmacist held after drug kills two youths

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vyalikaval police, who are investigating the death of two youngsters, have arrested the owner of a pharmaceutical shop for allegedly selling them tablets without prescription.

The accused is Manish Kumar (36), a resident of Rajajinagar 4th Block. On Tuesday, Abhilash and Gopi, both residents of Kodandarama Pura near Malleshwaram, died when they developed health complications after they injected themselves with Tydol tablets, a painkiller. Their friend Suman survived. Suman stated before the police that they had procured the tablets from Mandeep Pharma on West of Chord Road.

“When his shop was searched, it was found that he had procured a huge quantity of Tydol tablets,” an officer said.