Planting seeds for better future

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Association of People with Disability (APD) is displaying a showcase of plants, flowers and herbs nurtured by differently-abled professionals and trainees of the organisation at their 21st garden fair. The 10-day fair will conclude on November 24, with proceeds from sales going towards the livelihood training of people with disabilities.

The annual fair has been organised for over two decades now but the focus remains the same: To groom the abilities of the disabled folk in order to help them sustain a livelihood. Nataraja C, senior coordinator, APD, says, “We have displayed plants section-wise basis with fruits, herbs, flowers, indoor plants, outdoor plants, succulents and cacti. We also have an orchid stall this year.” The plants are priced between `100 and `2,000.

Sustained efforts are underway to mobilise trainees from villages in and around Bijapur, Davanagere and Chikkaballapur. The organisation identifies families with differently-abled members and motivates them to stand on their feet through a six-month course on horticulture. The differently-abled men are also provided hostel facilities during the course, which involves a variety of activities and treatment for individuals who require support with their disabilities. “Our involvement in arrangement of plants and dealing with customers during the plant fair sales gave us a practical understanding of horticulture sector. It was truly a knowledge enhancing program and the fair has uplifted our life standards through the horticulture intervention,” says Beeresha CD, trainee.

The fair also saw a string of workshops on kitchen gardening and herb and terrace gardening. It will close with a workshop ‘Oota from Thota’, which translates to food from your garden and focuses on the organic food essentials one can grow and procure from their garden.

The fair will be held till November 24 at the The Association of People with Disability, Jeevan Bhima Nagar.