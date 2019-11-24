Home Cities Bengaluru

Alva's College students make strides in Kannada, Tulu Wikipedia, win laptops

Project Tiger 2.0 is aimed at encouraging Wikipedia communities to create locally relevant and high-quality content in Indian languages.

Published: 24th November 2019 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

Four Alva's College students who won laptops for their contribution to Kannada and Tulu wikipedia. (Photo| EPS)

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Four students of Alva's College, Moodbidri, woke up to a pleasant surprise a few days ago. They received laptops worth Rs 30,000 each from Wikimedia Foundation (WMF) for their rich contributions to Kannada and Tulu versions of the online encyclopedia.

Pranav Shivakumar, Durgaprasanna, final year students of BA (Journalism) and Yakshit and Ashwin, second-year B.SC students, stood out from a host of wiki contributors as the only four students who bagged laptops.

Under Project Tiger 2.0, aimed at encouraging Wikipedia communities to create locally relevant and high-quality content in Indian languages, the WMF in collaboration with Google gifted laptops to 50 best
contributors from across the country.

These students could make a mark on the most popular general reference work on world wide web thanks to Alva's Wikipedia Association,  which was formed three years ago. Currently, the association has 30 members out of which 15 of them are active as wiki contributors and editors in Kannada and Tulu languages.

Durgaprasanna who started writing articles for wiki 2 years ago is just nine short of reaching a 100. She has written articles on medicinal plants, psychotic disorder, autism, down syndrome etc. “It is heartening to see my pages (articles) getting many views,” says Durgaprsanna, daughter of a farmer. She has inspired many to write for wiki.

Pranav, whose contributions have touched the 60-mark has written on some of the big names in the cricket world like Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja and others. The students have also contributed on different places, social issues, scientists and others.


Alva's Wikipedia Association co-ordinator Ashok KG points out to the huge scope for wiki contributors in regional languages compared to English where articles have been written on almost everything that people search for. The contributors do not get any monetary benefit but Ashok says that it will help them improve their writing skills and counts in job interviews.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wikipedia Project Tiger 2.0 Alva's College
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad Clues team collecting parts of the car which fell off the Biodiversity flyover in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
WATCH CCTV footage | Car falls off Hyderabad flyover, crushes woman below
WATCH: Four injured in accident at Tank Bund road in Hyderabad
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp