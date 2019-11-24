Cops arrest three for robbing techie

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The JP Nagar police have arrested a gang of three, including a minor, on charges of robbing a software company employee after offering to drop him in their autorickshaw. The miscreants also stabbed the victim before forcing him to withdraw money from an ATM kiosk.



The arrested are Raghu, Satish and the minor, all residents of Bhavaninagar in KS Layout. Two of them work as auto drivers while the other is a cabbie.

A senior police officer said three days ago, the gang had attacked techie Jeffin near Sarakki junction, and forcefully took him to an ATM at ISRO Layout to withdraw money. Jeffin later approached the JP Nagar police who traced the gang through CCTV camera footage and nabbed the trio.

During interrogation, the accused are said to have disclosed that they used to target pedestrians and rob them after offering to drop them in their auto. They also used to consume alcohol before committing the robberies. Satish had been involved in several robbery cases since 2016, police said. The gang had also robbed an electrician, Aman Mishra, recently in a similar fashion.