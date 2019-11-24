Home Cities Bengaluru

Shiv Sena will be wiped out in six months: Sadananda Gowda

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy termed the developments in Maharashtra as opportunist politics.

Published: 24th November 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Union minister and BJP leader DV Sadananda Gowda

Union minister and BJP leader DV Sadananda Gowda (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as an air of uncertainty hangs over the Devendra Fadnavis-led coalition government in Maharashtra, Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda on Saturday said there is no threat to it and hit out at the BJP’s former ally Shiv Sena. “The Sena will be wiped out in the next six months to one year,” he said.

Reacting to the swift political developments in which Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar took oath as CM and Deputy CM early on Saturday, the Union minister said the BJP, which had emerged as the single-largest party after the elections, was hoping to form the government with its long-time ally, the Shiv Sena, but the latter went after power.

“The Shiv Sena was demanding the CM’s post and was exploring the possibility of forming a government in alliance with NCP and Congress. The party has dug its own grave and will not exist in the next six months to one year,” Gowda said, justifying the formation of the BJP-NCP government.
BJP leaders, including Gowda, who were busy campaigning for the party candidates who are contesting December 5 bypolls in Karnataka, celebrated the formation of the BJP-NCP government in Maharashtra by distributing sweets at the party office.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy termed the developments in Maharashtra as opportunist politics. “The BJP formed the government with the NCP that had worked against it in the elections. No one in politics have any morality left in them and no one can discuss about morality, including me,” he told reporters in Bengaluru.

Ajit Pawar’s move to form the government with the BJP is being seen as a repeat of what JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy had done in 2006 when he had formed the government with the BJP, despite opposition from his father and former PM H D Deve Gowda.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Shiv Sena NCP congress DV Sadananda Gowda
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp