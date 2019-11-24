UP man held for killing wife, trying to cover it up

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife by smashing her head with a rolling pin and the lid of a pressure cooker, and misleading the police by saying that she fell from the staircase and died. But the postmortem report gave him away.

According to the Mahalakshmi Layout police, Rakesh Kumar Gupta (29), a medical representative and a former state-level cricket player, and his wife Radha R (30) used to quarrel often with each other as she used to suspect his fidelity. The couple, who got married in 2016, hailed from Uttar Pradesh.



A senior police officer said five days back, Radha was rushed to a private hospital where she was declared brought dead. That time, Gupta had claimed that she sustained severe head injuries after falling from the staircase of their house. The police were alerted and the body was taken for autopsy. Gupta also informed his in-laws who later arrived in the city.

However, Radha’s parents were not satisfied with their son-in-law’s version of the events and raised suspicion about him. Even the police smelt something fishy, and the postmortem report made it clear that the victim died after being hit with an object.

When police grilled Gupta, he confessed that he smashed his wife’s head with a rolling pin and then with the lid of a pressure cooker. He even banged her head against a wall after which she collapsed. Gupta then called their neighbours and rushed her to a private hospital. He told the neighbours the same story that she fell down the staircase.

Ram Bahadur, father of Radha, filed a case before the Mahalakshmi Layout police. In his confession to the police, the accused said his recent addiction to mobile phone made his wife suspect his fidelity. She used to check his phone calls and messages regularly. She would often fight with him and this is why he decided to kill her, police said. He was remanded in judicial custody.