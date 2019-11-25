CAT results due in Jan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 2,09,926 candidates appeared for CAT 2019, which was conducted at 376 test centres spread across 156 cities in India.

The examinations were held in two sessions and the results are due (tentatively) in the second week of January 2020, said a press release from Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) on Sunday.

Vinay Raj, CAT exam head, T.I.M.E. Bangalore said CAT 2019 appeared easier than CAT 2018, with two sections (DILR and QA) being on the easier side than those of CAT 2018, and one section (VARC) being tougher.

He explained that the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) was slightly more difficult than the relatively easier levels of the previous three years, while the Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning were relatively easier compared to the previous years.

With 24 RC questions and 10 VA questions – the difficulty level of the RC questions was a major digression from previous years’ difficulty levels, he added.

Gautam Bawa, vice-president, Career Launcher agreed that VARC was slightly trickier this year, with two passages on the difficult side, and expected a cutoff in VARC to decrease by about 6-8 marks.

Contrary to a popular speculation, the paper structure was a replica of that of last year, he added.