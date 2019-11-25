Home Cities Bengaluru

CAT results due in Jan

As many as 2,09,926 candidates appeared for CAT 2019, which was conducted at 376 test centres spread across 156 cities in India.

Published: 25th November 2019 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 2,09,926 candidates appeared for CAT 2019, which was conducted at 376 test centres spread across 156 cities in India. 

The examinations were held in two sessions and the results are due (tentatively) in the second week of January 2020, said a press release from Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) on Sunday.
Vinay Raj, CAT exam head, T.I.M.E. Bangalore said CAT 2019 appeared easier than CAT 2018, with two sections (DILR and QA) being on the easier side than those of CAT 2018, and one section (VARC) being tougher.

He explained that the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) was slightly more difficult than the relatively easier levels of the previous three years, while the Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning were relatively easier compared to the previous years.
With 24 RC questions and 10 VA questions – the difficulty level of the RC questions was a major digression from previous years’ difficulty levels, he added.

Gautam Bawa, vice-president, Career Launcher agreed that VARC was slightly trickier this year, with two passages on the difficult side, and expected a cutoff in VARC to decrease by about 6-8 marks.
Contrary to a popular speculation, the paper structure was a replica of that of last year, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CAT
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp