Home Cities Bengaluru

For good or worse: Decoding and dealing with coups in our day-to-day life 

In the last 72 hours, things have been the most dramatic ever in Maharashtra with multiple parties vying to form a partnership.

Published: 25th November 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

By  Mahesh Natarajan 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the last 72 hours, things have been the most dramatic ever in Maharashtra with multiple parties vying to form a partnership. Carefully stitched alliances have come apart and rejoined in the most unexpected ways late at night and in the wee hours of the morning, and everyone is still waiting to see if all these manoeuvres will hold the test of the floor. In any case, it has been a political coup of sorts, and it set me thinking about how we have coups happening at home all the time.

It might not strike immediately as apparent, but there are everyday coups and the major masterstrokes, military-style coups happening every other day in people’s lives in their relationships with significant others and families.

In the little independent movie Gantumoote, for example, a little move far too early in the game costs one person the highs chool crush they have, only for them to see a whole different pairing happen right in front of their eyes despite the earlier acceptance of a rose – that sure sign of acceptance and commitment in high school romances. There are no roses offered or accepted in the new relationship, but it doesn’t ring a ding in that new love. Bitter about this coup, rose giver takes it out on the couple.

We see coups of it everywhere. Devdas had a coup of sorts that didn’t hold – it was tragic. Mahabharata and Ramayana were built on such coups as well, both with such tragic outcomes for a whole lot of people. And wasn’t it a coup when Neville Longbottom was awarded those crucial points that got Gryffindor the cup even though Slytherin was leading?

It is not just in fiction. In our everyday lives, we see coups happen all the time. Think of holiday planning for example. All through the summer, the family might have been talking of a beach holiday in Thailand for the winter, be totally ready for it, and when they get to the airport, surprise! They actually have tickets to Malaysia because the person who was booking the tickets thought it would be more fun to do that, and hey, they still have a 14-day tourist visa on arrival! Or think of all the times you had expected to have a nice chitra anna and kosambari for lunch, and find yourself opening your tiffin box to see curd rice and pickle!

There are coups in relationships every other day. Some are pleasant, but many leave us hurt and angling for revenge like in Gantumoote. The best coups might actually turn out great for the relationship, but the worst of them often have really horrid consequences. What will it be for the people of Maharashtra?
The author is a counsellor with InnerSight 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp