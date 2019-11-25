For good or worse: Decoding and dealing with coups in our day-to-day life 

Mahesh Natarajan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the last 72 hours, things have been the most dramatic ever in Maharashtra with multiple parties vying to form a partnership. Carefully stitched alliances have come apart and rejoined in the most unexpected ways late at night and in the wee hours of the morning, and everyone is still waiting to see if all these manoeuvres will hold the test of the floor. In any case, it has been a political coup of sorts, and it set me thinking about how we have coups happening at home all the time.

It might not strike immediately as apparent, but there are everyday coups and the major masterstrokes, military-style coups happening every other day in people’s lives in their relationships with significant others and families.

In the little independent movie Gantumoote, for example, a little move far too early in the game costs one person the highs chool crush they have, only for them to see a whole different pairing happen right in front of their eyes despite the earlier acceptance of a rose – that sure sign of acceptance and commitment in high school romances. There are no roses offered or accepted in the new relationship, but it doesn’t ring a ding in that new love. Bitter about this coup, rose giver takes it out on the couple.

We see coups of it everywhere. Devdas had a coup of sorts that didn’t hold – it was tragic. Mahabharata and Ramayana were built on such coups as well, both with such tragic outcomes for a whole lot of people. And wasn’t it a coup when Neville Longbottom was awarded those crucial points that got Gryffindor the cup even though Slytherin was leading?

It is not just in fiction. In our everyday lives, we see coups happen all the time. Think of holiday planning for example. All through the summer, the family might have been talking of a beach holiday in Thailand for the winter, be totally ready for it, and when they get to the airport, surprise! They actually have tickets to Malaysia because the person who was booking the tickets thought it would be more fun to do that, and hey, they still have a 14-day tourist visa on arrival! Or think of all the times you had expected to have a nice chitra anna and kosambari for lunch, and find yourself opening your tiffin box to see curd rice and pickle!

There are coups in relationships every other day. Some are pleasant, but many leave us hurt and angling for revenge like in Gantumoote. The best coups might actually turn out great for the relationship, but the worst of them often have really horrid consequences. What will it be for the people of Maharashtra?

The author is a counsellor with InnerSight