Home Cities Bengaluru

Hospital shifts three emergency patients due to lake breach

A multi-speciality hospital was affected by the lake breach and had to shift three of their patients to other hospitals on emergency basis.

Published: 25th November 2019 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A multi-speciality hospital was affected by the lake breach and had to shift three of their patients to other hospitals on an emergency basis.

Water gushed inside Nano Hospital located in Nyanappana Halli, Hulimavu, DLF City Road, prompting the staff to turn off the power supply. 

However, three patients had to be moved as one of them had breathing trouble and needed an oxygen mask. One patient had come in with head injuries and another had a hand injury due to an accident.
“As they required immediate attention, they had to be shifted with the help of fire and emergency team in boats from the hospital,” said a nurse. However, doctors said there were no patients in the emergency ward as it was a weekend. 

The hospital’s emergency and casualty service located in the basement was submerged in 3 ft water. They also lost many documents as their management office was also submerged. “Now,  we are flushing the water out ourselves as there will be patients tomorrow,” said an office-bearer from hospital managing committee. The OPD, wards and ICU were unaffected as they are located on the top floors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lake breach hospital
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp