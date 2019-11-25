Hospital shifts three emergency patients due to lake breach

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A multi-speciality hospital was affected by the lake breach and had to shift three of their patients to other hospitals on an emergency basis.

Water gushed inside Nano Hospital located in Nyanappana Halli, Hulimavu, DLF City Road, prompting the staff to turn off the power supply.

However, three patients had to be moved as one of them had breathing trouble and needed an oxygen mask. One patient had come in with head injuries and another had a hand injury due to an accident.

“As they required immediate attention, they had to be shifted with the help of fire and emergency team in boats from the hospital,” said a nurse. However, doctors said there were no patients in the emergency ward as it was a weekend.

The hospital’s emergency and casualty service located in the basement was submerged in 3 ft water. They also lost many documents as their management office was also submerged. “Now, we are flushing the water out ourselves as there will be patients tomorrow,” said an office-bearer from hospital managing committee. The OPD, wards and ICU were unaffected as they are located on the top floors.