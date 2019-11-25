Home Cities Bengaluru

Japan robotics company attempts to enter Indian Cybernics by 2020  

“From tax eaters to tax payers,” said Yoshihiro Yasunaga , Director, General Manager of Sales Department, USCPA, who represented Cyberdyne.

Published: 25th November 2019

ROBOTICS

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATIONS

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Japanese robotics company and Malaysian social security organisation SOCSO  look to enter Indian Cybernics industry (which combines cyberspace and physical space) by 2020. As a combined effort with physiotherapists and the government, they want to setup Neuro HALFIT Training Rehabilitation Centres  with various robotics equipment  to treat patients of paralysis due to brain and spinal cord injuries. 

A seminar on Robot Suits was
held in Bengaluru on Sunday
| Express

So far there are signs of setting up five centres across the country, said an official from Malaysia’s Opto Motion, who is trying to collaborate with Indian physiotherapists to bring the Japanese technology to India. The team, which spoke to TNIE on the sidelines of the launch of ‘HAL robotic exoskeleton suit’ in Bengaluru on Sunday, was optimistic about setting up a centre in collaboration with the government in Bengaluru. 

The HAL Robot Suit is a Hybrid Assistive Limb which works on the basis of the wearer’s thoughts. With the help of a sensor, it taps the bioelectric potential signal or the signal which leaks into the body surface when a signal is transmitted from the brain to the muscles through the nerves. Thereby making it different from the other suits which work when buttons are pressed on a control system. 

If Bengaluru were to set up a centre, the technology would be provided by Japan’s Cyberdyne Inc, a company that researches and develops equipment and systems in treatment devices to improve and regenerate the brain-neuro-physical functions. Malaysia’s  SOCSO or organisation Pertubuhan Keselamatan Sosial (PERKESO), a statutory body under the Ministry of Human Resources Malaysia, will help the government take a relook at  its social security approach to persons with disabilities -- by bringing together various stakeholders like the neurosurgeons, physicians, occupational therapists in a bio-psycho-social approach. 

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan assured full support to the initiative and said he “will mobilise organisations to fund the project” 

TAGS
Japanese robotics SOCSO Indian Cybernics
