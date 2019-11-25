Home Cities Bengaluru

Lake breach affects 800 houses

Hulimavu Lake near Bannerghatta became the third lake to be breached in one-and-a-half months on Sunday around 12.30 pm, flooding about 800 houses with water level rising up to 5  feet.

Emergency personnel evacuate residents after a breach in Hulimavu lake flooded several areas on Sunday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hulimavu Lake near Bannerghatta became the third lake to be breached in one-and-a-half months on Sunday around 12.30 pm, flooding about 800 houses with water level rising up to 5  feet. No casualties were reported, but hundreds of people rushed out of their houses in panic when water started entering their homes.

A clueless Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike suspects someone to have opened a portion of the bund to force the water level to go down, causing the water to gush out in force. At least 193 people were rescued by personnel using boats in an operation that lasted till 8 pm, by when the breach was fixed.

