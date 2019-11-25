Home Cities Bengaluru

Reservation is not a gift, it’s remorse: B L Santhosh

Reservation should not be seen as a gift but as remorse for the wrong committed for generations, BJP National General Secretary B L Santhosh has opined.

Published: 25th November 2019 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 05:04 AM

B S Yeddyurappa (left) and B L Santhosh | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Reservation should not be seen as a gift but as remorse for the wrong committed for generations, BJP National General Secretary B L Santhosh has opined. While addressing the gathering at Constitution Day celebration organised by Nava Bengaluru Foundation here on Sunday, Santhosh said that the Indian culture is to admit the mistakes and correct them.

“Many people think reservation was gifted to a particular section. That is not how we should look at it. It is a remorse for the way the section of people were treated for centuries. Reservation will be best understood only if we study the life of Dr B R Ambedkar,” he said.

“Constitution is reflection of Ambekar’s life, struggle and beliefs. He was foresighted that he has explained the rights and duties of all citizens....,” he said. 

Meanwhile, 2-3 persons shouted slogans against Santhosh saying that those who are making mockery of Constitution have no right to speak about it. They were taken away by the police from the auditorium and were released later.

TV Mohandas Pai, former Director, Infosys, said, “The idea of India was given by the people of India and sovereignty is the right of people of India,” he said, adding that JNU students who agitate for various causes, should study Ambedkar and his struggles.

